New Black Panther Nation calling for an end to recent violence after child injured by stray bullet

"What we do is try to bring justice and awareness like everyone else is doing," said Williams. The same home where Williams says a 12-year-old boy laying down for the night was hit by a stray bullet just after 3 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital and police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The bullet doesn't have anyone's name on it," said Williams.



According to MPD data, 48 young people were shot in Minneapolis so far this year. Six-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith were both killed in North Minneapolis, and 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett is still recovering in the hospital.



Back in July, a 9-month-child was grazed by a bullet while sitting in a car, and most recently, a 5-year-old child was almost struck by gunfire when bullets entered their North Minneapolis home.



In 2020, over half the children shot in Minneapolis were 17-years-old and this year, data shows nine children shot this year, were 10 and under.



"It's really sad and some of the community know who is doing it," said Williams.



While Williams says the organization is working to bring more attention to the recent shooting, they're hoping more is done to curb the violence. "We need law enforcement, we need the community and we need people to step up to the plate," said Williams.