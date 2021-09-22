New Brighton Boy Scout troop trailer stolen

The New Brighton Department of Public Safety says it was taken between 8:30 p.m. Monday night and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A trailer belonging to Boy Scout Troop 106 in New Brighton was reportedly stolen earlier this week.

According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety, it was taken from the Christ the King Lutheran Church parking lot sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday evening and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas White, the troop's scout master, said the trailer contained camping gear used for the troop's monthly outings, which is estimated to be worth roughly $15,000 to $20,000.

White also said that the trailer had become the troop's makeshift office throughout the pandemic, holding tables, chairs and other equipment that could be used for outdoor meetings so troop members could avoid meeting inside.

He has a simple request for whoever took it.

"Just bring it back," White said. "We're not vindictive, we're scouts. We try to help others. This is our way to help others, through our troop. 'Do a good turn daily' is the scout motto. It's just what we want to do. Just bring it back."