New Brighton man pleads guilty to terrorism charge

ST PAUL, Minn. — A New Brighton man who claims to be a member of the "Boogaloo Bois," a group that is loosely connected to individuals who support anti-government sentiments, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide materials to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the Department of Justice.

Michael Solomon, 31, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to supply support, including services and weapons, to a terrorist organization for their use against Israeli and U.S. military personnel overseas. Solomon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but a federal district court judge will ultimately decide the sentence.

The FBI began investigating Solomon and another man, Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, who were both self-described members of the Boogaloo Bois, according to court documents.

Teeter pleaded guilty back to the same charge back in December.

During the civil unrest throughout the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, a witness said Solomon was openly carrying a firearm in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis. Both Solomon and Teeter were in contact with the witness over the course of several days. The witness told FBI agents that Solomon and Teeter both possessed firearms and substantial quantities of ammunition, and had discussed with other member of the Boogaloo Bois and members of a sub-group called "Boojahideen" committing violent acts against police officers and other targets.

According to the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, in early June, the FBI received information about Solomon, Teeter and other members of the Boogaloo Bois and the Boojahideen through a confidential human source, whom the defendants believed to be a member of Hamas.

In an audio-recorded conversation, Solomon and Teeter expressed that Hamas shares anti-U.S. government views that align with their own, and that they wanted to be "mercenaries" for Hamas as a way to make money for their movement.

According to the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, Solomon and Teeter shared with the confidential source and another individual, an undercover FBI employee who they believed to be a more senior member of Hamas, their ideas of destroying government monuments, raiding the headquarters of a white supremacist organization in North Carolina and targeting politicians and media members.

Court documents also say Solomon and Teeter expressed their ability to manufacture unmarked parts for guns and unregistered and untraceable weapons, including suppressors.

On July 30, 2020, Solomon and Teeter delivered five suppressors to the individual they believed to be a senior member of Hamas, according to the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit. Solomon and Teeter also expressed their desire to manufacture additional suppressors and fully automatic weapons for Hamas. The two negotiated a price of $1,800 with the individual for five additional suppressors and also delivered a "drop in auto sear," which is a part intended to convert a weapon to shoot automatically.