New murder charges for man who admitted to striking teen pedestrian with car in Forest Lake

Dylan Simmons faces two counts of second-degree murder and an additional three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The third-degree murder charge for the man accused of fatally running down a 17-year-old girl with his car have been amended to two charges of second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Last month, Dylan Simmons was originally charged with third-degree murder and vehicular homicide after he admitted to knowingly striking the victim with his vehicle after a fight between two groups of people in Forest Lake. After further investigation, the charges were amended to include two second-degree murder charges and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

"We are actively pursuing the most serious charges justified by the facts," Laura Perkins, a spokesperson for the Washington County Attorney's Office, said in a statement. "As a result of Forest Lake Police Department's continued investigation of the case, there is new evidence to support more serious and additional charges against Mr. Simmons."

According to court documents, investigators obtained security footage from a nearby office building that showed Simmons's vehicle driving towards a group of bystanders at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then loops around, and, again, drives towards the group of people. The video shows the vehicle back up, and then drive over the victim before leaving the parking lot.

Officials say when they arrived, several bystanders were standing around the teen and one person was performing life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the 17-year-old, who was later identified by family as Darisha Bailey Vath, died at the scene.

Simmons and the passenger fled the scene but later returned. According to the complaint, Simmons admitted to driving the vehicle and hitting the victim with his car.

Prosecutors say police interviewed several witnesses who said there were multiple fights between the two groups. According to the criminal complaint, officers were told that people in both groups were armed with weapons, including hammers, a crowbar, a baseball bat and a folding knife.

After the fight de-escalated, the complaint says Simmons and another person got into a car. Simmons was the driver and several witnesses, who were described as "on the same side of the conflict" as Simmons, say he "intentionally drove in the direction of several people from the opposing side of the conflict."

Three people who say there among the group say they were injured — one was hit in the hip, one said they think their foot was run over and another said they were hit in the leg. Police say they found no mechanical defects with the vehicle that could have contributed to the vehicle driving towards the group.

