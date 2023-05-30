New standards change how police officers in Minnesota are disciplined

The POST Board can now revoke the license of an officer for violating its conduct guidelines without being charged or convicted of a crime.

ST PAUL, Minn. — New standards are now in place that will impact how police officers in Minnesota can be disciplined.

The changes by the Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) mean the board can revoke the license of an officer for violating its conduct guidelines without being charged or convicted of a crime.

"The POST Board now has the ability to address misconduct by officers without having to wait for a criminal case," said Erik Misselt, the executive director of the POST Board. "Either to be even charged in the first place and or go through the process and ultimately to conviction."

He said this rule was influenced by Derek Chauvin's killing of George Floyd.

Board officials said they only had the authority to revoke the officer's license more than a year after the murder when he was finally sentenced.

"The POST Board only had jurisdiction in cases of use of deadly force, as in Chauvin's case," said Misselt. "Issues of excessive or unauthorized use of force now are within our jurisdiction. So that's another big change in addition to the change between a criminal conviction and committing or engaging in."

Misselt said revocation is usually dedicated to egregious violations.

There's also an updated code of conduct that officers need to follow or face disciplinary action.

"This has been a very long-time coming," said Michelle Gross, the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. She was on a committee to change these rules.

"The POST Board has a long history of ignoring officer conduct not addressing it in any meaningful way," Gross said. "This is an important step forward in terms of police accountability, and professionalism."

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association as well as Law Enforcement Labor Services both represent police. The groups said in a joint statement the new requirements would create an "unclear and unreasonable set of rules that lead to hesitation, fear, and uncertainty in those who are and would be trusted and skilled officers."

Both organizations have been concerned in the past about the rights of officers after an incident.

The POST Board says due process is still in place that involves an administrative law judge, access to counsel, and witnesses.

