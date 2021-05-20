New York man charged with cocaine possession after in-flight disturbance

Mark Anthony Scerbo faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000.

MINNEAPOLIS — A New York man was arrested on Thursday after being charged with third-degree possession of a narcotic drug on a JetBlue Airlines flight earlier this month.

Mark Anthony Scerbo faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a minimum fine of $5,000 after a flight from New York to San Francisco was diverted on May 16 after Scerbo was "acting erratically and causing a commotion," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Witnesses say Scerbo was walking up and down the aisle on the plane with a butter knife and snorting a white powder, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint says a bag containing a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, was found on Scerbo's tray.