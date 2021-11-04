No arrests after race through Lowry Hill Tunnel, Minnesota State Patrol says

A State Patrol spokesperson said a trooper decided not to pursue a fleeing vehicle due to public safety concerns.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say they've made no arrests after vehicles raced through the Lowry Hill Tunnel early Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to reports of racing in the Interstate 94 tunnel just after 1:30 a.m., Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson Lieutenant Gordon Shank said. They found a vehicle that they suspected was involved, but Shank said the driver didn't stop for the lights and sirens.

Shank said the vehicle drove away, and the trooper didn't follow.

"In the interest of public safety, the trooper terminated the traffic pursuit," Shank wrote in an email to KARE 11.