Noor attorneys file for new trial in killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor's two attorneys have asked for a new trial in the killing of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to a Friday court ruling
The filing states the court violated Mohamed Noor's constitutional right to a public trial, and that Noor wasn't allowed to take the stand to explain his actions.
Noor was convicted last year in Damond's death, and is currently serving a 12 and a half year sentence in prison.
A jury had previously found Noor guilty of third degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 shooting.