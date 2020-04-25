Noor attorneys file for new trial in killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Mohammed Noor was previously convicted last year in Damond's death, and is currently serving a 12 and a half year sentence in prison.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor's two attorneys have asked for a new trial in the killing of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond, according to a Friday court ruling

The filing states the court violated Mohamed Noor's constitutional right to a public trial, and that Noor wasn't allowed to take the stand to explain his actions.

Noor was convicted last year in Damond's death, and is currently serving a 12 and a half year sentence in prison.