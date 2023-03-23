Minneapolis North football player shot Wednesday night

Officials say the teen, who family confirmed is Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, was transported to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A North High School football player was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the city's north side, according to family.

According to Minneapolis Police, a teen, later confirmed by family to be Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, was shot just before 8:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 8th Avenue. Officials say he was found with "nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds to an extremity," and was transported to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made.

Cashmere, a junior at North High, is a standout player for the North football team and was featured in the Showtime documentary "Boys in Blue," which follows the North High School Polars through the team’s 2021-2022 season. The series also prominently featured Deshaun Hill, who was the team's quarterback before he was shot and killed during a chance encounter with Cody Fohrenkam at a bus stop on Feb. 9, 2022. Fohrenkam was sentenced last month to 38.5 months.in prison.