Reported break-in becomes a death investigation in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say they're investigating a man's death following a 911 call early Monday morning.

Police spokesman John Elder said a 911 call just before 1:20 a.m. summoned officers to the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Residents of the home told police someone was trying to break into the house.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult man on the porch who wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. Officers said they tried to save the man's life, and he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

He died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time. The Medical Examiner will publish that information in the coming days.

Minneapolis Homicide Investigators have opened a death investigation.