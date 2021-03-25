Man shot and killed in Minneapolis after suspected fight

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 1700 block of East Lake Street, and found a man laying outside with a fatal gunshot wound.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after being shot outside a business on East Lake Street just before midnight on Wednesday.

According to police, a 911 call reported a shooting in the 1700 block of East Lake Street. When officers arrived on scene, the found a man believed to be in his 40s with a gunshot wound.

He didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing, police said. Officers began CPR and tried to treat his wounds, but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

As police searched for witnesses, they said preliminary investigations show the shooting occurred after a fight between two or more people. Someone took out a gun and shot the victim, then fled from the scene.