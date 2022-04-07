Shooting in north Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

MPD says the man was transported to the hospital after emergency responders rendered aid, but later died at the hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after he was shot on the north side of the city Thursday evening.

According to MPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just after 8 p.m. on the 1100 block of North 21st Avenue. When they arrived, police say they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

MPD says the man was transported to the hospital after emergency responders rendered aid, but the man later died at the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made.

The victim's name, along with the official nature and cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Police say they're investigating the man's death as the 20th homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call Minnesota CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

