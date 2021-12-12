North Minneapolis shooting leaves woman dead, man injured

At 3:30 am, officers responded to the shooting near the 4400 block of Bryant Ave N. in the Webber-Camden neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS — An early Sunday morning shooting in north Minneapolis left one woman dead and a man injured.

At 3:30 am, officers responded to the shooting near the 4400 block of Bryant Ave N. in the Webber-Camden neighborhood.

A short time later, a 911 caller told the dispatcher that he had been shot.

Officers found a vehicle in an alley with a woman and man inside and both had gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

"There is limited information indicating who else was involved and what transpired," Public Information Officer Garrett Parten wrote in a news release.

This is the city's 92nd homicide of the year, according to the news release.