Vehicle crash, possible shooting under investigation in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say they're investigating three different scenes Thursday morning potentially related to a crash and report of shots fired in the Camden neighborhood.

KARE 11 spoke to a woman who lives in the area. She told our crew she was calling an Uber to take her mother to work around 3:45 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots.

The woman said she saw two vehicles driving erratically down the street before one crashed and the other sped off.

"I live around here, and a lot of things have been crazy ever since the riots, really. It's been nuts around here, there are shots fired all the time," the resident said.

Officers on scene said they were also investigating a location at 53rd Avenue and 4th Street on the edge of Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis, and also one at 43rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenue that may be associated with the Thursday morning incident.

Airbags in this car were deployed, crashed on Irving and 44th. This video was taken around 4:20 am — by now, the car has been moved. pic.twitter.com/fxegFRXsDb — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) October 14, 2021