North St. Paul student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A student at North High School in North St. Paul is facing charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school last week and assaulting school staff.

According to a news release from North St. Paul police, school officials received a tip on Nov. 9 that the student "likely" had a gun on school grounds.

The release says when the student was removed from class and questioned about the weapon, the student "immediately began violently assaulting" school employees and the school resource officer.

When officers responded to the situation, the student allegedly "refused" to hand it over or cooperate with officers and school employees.

The release says the student continued to assault school staff and the school resource officer, while continuing to hold onto the gun until additional officers responded and got the student under control. They were then able to take the loaded gun away without it being fired.

According to the release, the student is facing several charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, threats of violence and assault of a school official.