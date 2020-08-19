Off-duty Cloquet officer arrested for DWI

According to Cloquet police chief Derek Randall the officer has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave.

CARLTON, Minn. — An off-duty officer with the Cloquet Police Department was arrested on Aug. 6 for DWI in Carlton, Minnesota.

According to a statement from Cloquet police's Chief of Police Derek Randall, the officer was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol and the case has been submitted to Carlton's city attorney's office for prosecution.

"As the newly appointed chief of the police department, I apologize for our officer's conduct," Chief Randall said in a statement. "I am disappointed this officer failed to recognize that we represent this organization on and off-duty. Actions such as this are not just upsetting personally; they undermine the entire police department. When an officer violates the very law we are trying to enforce, it weakens the trust and confidence we have with our community. This conduct is unacceptable, is not representative of the Cloquet Police Department, and will not be tolerated. Members of our department will continue to work to regain your trust."

According to Chief Randall, per standard procedure, the officer has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal investigation will take place after the criminal matter is completed.

"Lastly, our region is safer due in part to the person(s) who reported the suspected impaired driving on the evening of August 6," Chief Randall said. "The members of the Carlton County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol acted appropriately. They professionally conducted themselves during the incident, and I thank them for their actions."

