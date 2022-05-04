Officer shot, injured in Roseville

Roseville police say the officer was taken to the hospital, where the severity of their injuries is unknown. A suspect is currently in custody.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville police confirmed an officer was injured after being shot Tuesday night in the northeast corner of the city, near Lake Owasso.

Roseville Assistant Police Chief Joe Adams confirmed the officer was transported to the hospital with injuries, of which the severity is currently unknown.

Police say the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of several shots fired from a residence on the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Adams said at one point, a suspect started firing additional rounds toward officers. Police later confirmed one of the officers was struck by gunfire.

Adams said the suspect, now in custody, was transported to the hospital where the extent of their injuries is also unknown.

Information about what led up to the shooting has not yet been released, but Adams said there is no lingering threat to people in the area.

A homeowner in the area told KARE 11 he heard several shots ring out as the incident unfolded, prompting communication back and forth with others in the neighborhood.

"Shots just kept on coming," said Mike Heffernan. "Got a lot of texts wondering what's going on. It just doesn't happen in this part of town, typically."

Heffernan went on to say the experience was "like something out of a movie."

The Roseville Police Department, Ramsey County Sheriff, Minnesota State Patrol and Transit Police were all present at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

