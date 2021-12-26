Three officers injured after responding to report of stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Three MPD officers sustained minor injuries attempting to stop a suspect in a stolen vehicle. While the vehicle was recovered, the driver has evaded capture.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis PD says three officers were injured on the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue South around 8 p.m. Friday, after responding to a reported stolen vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was stolen near the 3800 block of Bloomington Avenue, when it sped off, and was later located due to the presence of an onboard GPS.

Among the officers who responded, police say one of them was at the suspect's driver-side window when the suspect sped off in reverse, temporarily dragging the officer, and injuring two others after striking an MPD squad vehicle.

All three officers sustained minor injuries, before the suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Police say they later located the vehicle unoccupied, though the suspect in question managed to evade police.

This remains an active investigation. Minneapolis Crime Scene Technicians are currently assisting.

No further information has been released at this time.

