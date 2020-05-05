Officers who fired gun, deployed tasers during Willmar incident ID'd

Police responded to a home on the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast around 5:40 a.m May 1, on reports of a domestic disturbance.

WILLMAR, Minn. — The officers who discharged their weapons while responding to a violent incident at a Willmar home have been identified by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), along with a man who died.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 38-year-old Jose Reyna Lozano died by suicide "due to a sharp force injury to the neck."

BCA investigators describe the sequence of events as follows:

Willmar officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast around 5:40 a.m May 1, on reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officer Nicole Wortham located Lozano upstairs where he was reportedly holding a knife and a box cutter to his neck.

Lozano ignored commands to drop his weapon, which led Wortham to use her taser on him, according to a press release. The BCA statement says Lozano cut his throat at one point and a struggle ensued, resulting in Lozano stabbing Wortham "multiple times in the neck and shoulder."

During the struggle Wortham fired her weapon, striking Lozano in the leg.

Authorities say Wilmar Police officer Noah Maschino then arrived, tased Lozano and placed him in handcuffs, officials said. Lozano then lost consciousness, and Maschino and additional officers attempted life-saving measures on the suspect and officer Wortham.

Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was found in another area of the home with a knife wound.

Wortham was taken by ambulance to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. She was released from the hospital Saturday.