x
Crime

Officials evacuate State Fair late Saturday night after 'disturbances' near Midway

Authorities have not provided any additional details about the disturbances, but a KARE 11 crew at the fairgrounds confirmed seeing police tape near the Midway.
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Officials evacuated the Minnesota State Fair late Saturday night after there were "disturbances in the area of the Midway."

Fair officials say the evacuation happened around 10:20 p.m. Authorities have not provided any additional details about the disturbances, but a KARE 11 crew at the fairgrounds confirmed seeing police tape near the Midway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

