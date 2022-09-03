Officials evacuate State Fair late Saturday night after 'disturbances' near Midway

Authorities have not provided any additional details about the disturbances, but a KARE 11 crew at the fairgrounds confirmed seeing police tape near the Midway.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Officials evacuated the Minnesota State Fair late Saturday night after there were "disturbances in the area of the Midway."

Fair officials say the evacuation happened around 10:20 p.m. Authorities have not provided any additional details about the disturbances, but a KARE 11 crew at the fairgrounds confirmed seeing police tape near the Midway.

The fairgrounds closed early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time. https://t.co/2MbgjExKGN — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) September 4, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.

MORE NEWS: Four shot outside north Minneapolis liquor store

MORE NEWS: Man detained after barricading himself inside Minneapolis hospital room

Watch more local news: