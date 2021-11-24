Officials investigate double homicide after pregnant mother's unborn twins killed in shooting

According to the MPD, just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, the woman was standing outside in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North when she was shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double homicide after a pregnant woman – carrying twins – was shot in the stomach in north Minneapolis in September.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, the woman was standing outside in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North when she was shot. She was taken to North Memorial by a private vehicle, where she survived but the two unborn babies did not.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death a double homicide. Police say there have been no arrests and are asking anyone with information to reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.