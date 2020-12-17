Officials investigate explosion near marked St. Paul police squad car

Officials say nobody was inside the parked squad car at the time of the explosion.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are investigating an explosion that happened near a marked St. Paul Police Department squad car just before midnight Wednesday night, which is believed to be caused by an explosive device.

The explosion happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 200 block of Ravoux Street. An on-duty officer in the area heard the explosion and saw smoke in the direction of the explosion.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found remnants of an explosive device that may have been detonated near the squad car. Authorities say nobody was inside the parked squad car at the time of the explosion.

According to police, the squad car is associated with their ACOP (A Community Outreach Program) Unit and is typically parked in that lot. Officials say there were no injuries and the squad car sustained minor damage.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation by the city's Ordinance Disposal Unit (bomb squad) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.