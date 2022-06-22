Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Tia Mercedes Arleth of Minneapolis.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.

When officials arrived, they confirmed a deceased person underneath the tarp. Due to the location and the condition of the body, authorities believe the death to be "suspicious in nature."

The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Tia Mercedes Arleth of Minneapolis.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said identifying the victim was "extremely difficult" due to the condition of the body. After an autopsy wasn't able to identify the victim, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) got a partial fingerprint that helped them identify Arleth.

During Wednesday's press conference, authorities said Arleth had a "significant history and ties" to the Rochester area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Arleth's death to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office at 507-328-6800.

"Our condolences go out the family and friends of Ms. Arleth," a press release from the Olmest County Sheriff's Office reads. "Their loss should be on the forefront of your and our minds as we work to find answers to their loss."

Watch more local news: