Officials: Man dies after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting early on July 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man died after a shooting near the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis early on July 5, according to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

MPD responded to the shooting around 12 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to HCMC, where he died. Officials estimated that he was in his 40s.

There have been no arrests and MPD is investigating, officials said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has yet to release the man's name along with his cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

