Officials say St. Louis County deputies' actions justified in deadly police shooting

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Officials determined that the actions taken by two St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies in early December, when they shot and killed a 19-year-old man following a pursuit in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, were necessary and justified.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, deputies Ryan Smith and Matt Tomsich "were placed in a situation which necessitated the use of deadly force in the course of their work," county attorney Mark Rubin said in the release.

Following an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the case was submitted to Rubin's office to determine if the actions were justified.

A two-tier outside review was also conducted, including in-depth reviews by Vernon D. Swanum, a retired prosecutor who practiced for more than 30 years, and Washington County Attorney Peter Orput. Both concluded the actions were "clearly necessary, justified and authorized under law," according to the press release.

On Dec. 5, 2020, authorities were responding to reports of a shoplifter around 12:30 p.m. within a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North.

Police say the suspect "refused commands" and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was found in a wooded area by a police K-9 unit. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies "deployed tasers and eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man."