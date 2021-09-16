Officials search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Dunn County quadruple homicide

One person has been arrested, but another, Antoine Darnique Suggs, remains at-large. Officials believe he could be in the Twin Cities area.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Editor's note: The above story first aired Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

One man has been arrested and another is being sought by law enforcement in connection to a quadruple homicide, where four Minnesotans were found dead Sunday inside an abandoned vehicle in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, authorities are actively searching for Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, for his alleged connection in the case.

In a news release, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said Suggs is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, and is "considered armed and dangerous." Officials are asking people to not approach Suggs if they see him. Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement or reach out to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at (715) 232-1348.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd also announced that a 56-year-old St. Paul man was taken into custody by St. Paul PD in connection with the case. He is being held in the Ramsey Co. Jail.

KARE 11 does not typically name suspects before they have been charged; however, we are including the identity of the suspect at large due to the potential public safety concern described by law enforcement.

On Sunday afternoon, four people were found in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield in Sheridan Township, Wis. in Dunn County. Authorities say the victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined they all died from gunshot wounds.