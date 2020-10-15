One arrested at courthouse on weapons charges following Floyd hearing

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on a previous riot charge was found with a gun during a demonstration at the courthouse.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested on weapons charges Thursday during a demonstration at the Hennepin County Courthouse following a hearing in the George Floyd case.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a group of demonstrators were found shouting in the skyway level of the Hennepin County Courthouse around 3 p.m. Deputies identified one of the participants as a man wanted in connection with a riot charge from an August incident in Minneapolis. The sheriff's office said the man was found to have a gun on him as officers took him into custody. He's being held on a weapons possession charge.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said a woman was also questioned after the demonstration and later released.

The brief hearing in the Floyd case ended more than an hour before the arrest at the courthouse. None of the four former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death were at the courthouse Thursday.