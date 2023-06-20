Minneapolis Police say a shooting leaves one man dead just off I-94

Officers responded to the shooting victim at the intersection of Dowling Ave. and 6th St.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting at the intersection of Dowling Avenue and 6th Street in north Minneapolis left one man dead, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

MPD officers responded to the shooting at about 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, and located an adult man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The shooting may have occurred on Interstate 94 near the Dowling Avenue ramp exit, MPD stated in a press release.

Officers gave medical aid at the scene until EMS took over. The man was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, but died at the hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased along with the cause and nature of the death.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

