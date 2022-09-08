Teenager killed in north Minneapolis shooting

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they're investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday night in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North around 8:15 p.m. MPD spokesperson officer Garrett Parten said authorities responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation, in addition to 911 callers who reported gunfire.

Parten said when officers arrived to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the teen later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

While Parten says it wasn't immediately clear how many shots were fired, he said officers observed "multiple casings on the ground."

"It's a beautiful fall night and we have a 16-year-old shot in the street. It's a level of violence that is not only concerning, it's angering," Parten said, adding, "This is a tragic loss of a 16-year-old young man."

Parten said the boy's death marked the city's 61st homicide investigation so far in 2022, compared with 66 at this time last year.

As forensic scientists and homicide investigators continued to process the scene Thursday night, Parten said another shooting occurred around the same time on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Preliminary information from that incident revealed two men and a woman suffered gunshot wounds, one of the men experiencing potentially life-threatening injuries.

Parten said although police continue their investigation, at this time, there is no information indicating the two shootings are connected.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time, and authorities are urging anyone with information about either shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting its website. All tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the teen, as well as his official nature and cause of his death, in the coming days.

