Man dead after shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood.

Minneapolis Police were called to the 2400 block of 16th Avenue South at around 2:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man behind an empty residence with at at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to HCMC where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Police say no arrests have been made and are asking for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-8000-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and people could be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest and conviction.

