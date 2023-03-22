x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman dies after stabbing in St. Paul

Police say the woman was stabbed at around 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East.
Credit: St. Paul Police Department

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman is dead after a stabbing Tuesday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they found a woman with apparent stab wounds to her upper body, while multiple witnesses were holding a man who they believed was a possible suspect. Police say he was later taken into custody.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died. 

Officials say the Ramsey County medical examiner will release the identity of the victim as well as a cause of death.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Lazzaro pleads not guilty, trial to proceed this week

Before You Leave, Check This Out