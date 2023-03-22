Woman dies after stabbing in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman is dead after a stabbing Tuesday night in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When officials arrived, they found a woman with apparent stab wounds to her upper body, while multiple witnesses were holding a man who they believed was a possible suspect. Police say he was later taken into custody.
The woman was taken to Regions Hospital where she later died.
Officials say the Ramsey County medical examiner will release the identity of the victim as well as a cause of death.
