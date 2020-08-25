One dead after shooting in Columbia Heights

A 22-year-old man was shot, and police say he died of his injuries.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police say that a man is dead after being shot on Monday night in Columbia Heights.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when officers arrived they learned that a 22-year-old man had been shot. Police say a vehicle with an unknown number of people inside had fled the scene.

Emergency crews rushed the man to North Memorial Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by Columbia Heights police and Anoka County Sheriffs.