One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Brooklyn Park

Police say they have the suspect in custody, and that a firearm was located at the scene.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Saturday shooting in Brooklyn Park that occurred on the 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North.

Officers say they arrived around 7:30 p.m., where they detained two adult males who were called out of a residence.

Upon further investigation, officers say they located a dead adult male within the residence, and later say they determined the suspect was one of the detained individuals.

This remains an active investigation. No further information has been provided by police at this time.