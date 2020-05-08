One dead following shooting in Minneapolis

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in "grave condition" where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of 19th Street East and Elliot Avenue in Minneapolis around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

After police responded to a call of shots fired, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who wasn't breathing and without a pulse.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending a further investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as to the cause of death. They expect to release his identity in the coming days.

This remains an active investigation.