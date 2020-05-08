One dead following shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say one man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of 19th Street East and Elliot Avenue in Minneapolis around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.
After police responded to a call of shots fired, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who wasn't breathing and without a pulse.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Police are withholding the identity of the victim pending a further investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as to the cause of death. They expect to release his identity in the coming days.
This remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips electronically.