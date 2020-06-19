One dead in early morning Minneapolis shooting

An adult male victim was found at the scene and later died.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that claimed a man's life early Friday morning.

Police spokesperson John Elder said officers were called to a report of the sound of shots fired near East 35th Street and Elliot Avenue around 6:45 on Friday morning.

An adult male victim was found at the scene with a serious injury. Police reported the man later died at Hennepin County Medical Center. The victim is believed to be in his 30s; his identity has not been released.

A neighbor told KARE 11 he heard three or four shots.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are now investigating, with crime lab personnel collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip anonymously online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

