One dead, one arrested after structure fire in Le Center

LE CENTER, Minn. — One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a fire early Sunday morning in Le Center, Minnesota.
According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a structure fire around 7:15 a.m. on the 37700 block of Hunting Preserve Lane.
Authorities located a deceased man inside the residence, who officials say is believed to be Bruce Alan Traxler, a resident of the home.
Further investigation led officials to make an arrest in connection to the fire.
