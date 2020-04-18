One dead, one injured after shooting near Holiday station in St. Paul

Police say no suspect is in custody.

ST PAUL, Minn. — According to Saint Paul police, one man is dead and another injured after a shooting that occurred near a Holiday gas station on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say shots were fired from a location on the opposite side of the street from the station.

Police located evidence of a shooting when they arrived and learned two victims had fled westbound on Minnehaha Avenue East in a red van.

When officers located the van near the intersection of Bradley St. and Bush Avenue, they uncovered two adult men who had been injured during the incident.

One of these men died shortly after paramedics arrived on scene. The other suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Regions Hospital. Police say his injury is "non-life-threatening."

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call SPD's homicide line at 651-266-5650.

This is an ongoing investigation.