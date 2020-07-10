One dead, one injured in north Minneapolis shooting

Police say one of the victims died at the scene and the other was transported to North Memorial with non life-threatening injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of North Logan Avenue and Lowry Avenue North Wednesday just before 4 p.m. in north Minneapolis.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found two people lying on the street with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims died at the scene and the other was transported to North Memorial with non life-threatening injuries.

Early investigations show that a dispute broke out between two groups of people before the shooting occurred.

Police say the suspects fled the scene and no arrests have been made.