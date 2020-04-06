One dead, one injured in South Minneapolis shooting

Police say no arrests have been made but they don't believe there is any threat to the public.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in South Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 10 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue South and East 24th Street.

When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, with "grave injuries" from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the other victim was located about a block away with non life-threatening injuries.