One dead, one injured in stabbing in downtown Minneapolis

Authorities say the suspect, an adult male, fled the scene and officers haven't been able to locate him.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is seriously injured following a stabbing Monday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say an altercation took place around 4:30 p.m. between three men near Nicollet Avenue and South 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one man died and the other is in critical condition.

Authorities say the suspect, an adult male, fled the scene, and officers haven't been able to locate him.