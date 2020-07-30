Shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Minneapolis

Police say they were treating one victim when a ShotSpotter activation led them to another fatally injured victim.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after multiple shootings were reported in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Minneapolis Police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South, near East Phillips Park.

According to a press release, officers located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While emergency responders were treating the man, police heard additional gunshots in the area.

While officers were investigating, the department received another ShotSpotter activation. Police found a man gravely injured from a gunshot wound and called for a second ambulance.

Despite life saving efforts from paramedics, the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.