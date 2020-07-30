Shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after multiple shootings were reported in Minneapolis Wednesday night.
Just before 11:00 p.m., Minneapolis Police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South, near East Phillips Park.
According to a press release, officers located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While emergency responders were treating the man, police heard additional gunshots in the area.
While officers were investigating, the department received another ShotSpotter activation. Police found a man gravely injured from a gunshot wound and called for a second ambulance.
Despite life saving efforts from paramedics, the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The first shooting victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his wounds. His condition is unknown.