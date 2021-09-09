One dead, two injured after shooting at north Minneapolis barbershop

The shooting occurred around 6:17 p.m. near Clientele Barbershop on North 42nd Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found "obvious signs of gunshots" and a man and woman both suffering non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Upon further investigation, officers entered the barbershop and discovered a man had died. They said they believe the gunshots were fired from outside.

"This is another cornerstone of a community — a barbershop — where people gather; not just to get their haircuts, but to communicate with one another, talk about their community, share ideas about how to make things better, or just talk about sports," said Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson Garrett Parten. "For a long time it's been a place of safety and an exchanging of ideas. You've got another (cornerstone) that has been shattered in the community that is losing more and more safe places to be."

Authorities are actively collecting evidence and talking to witnesses at the scene. Parten said the motive behind the shooting is not yet clear.