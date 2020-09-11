Man dies after attempted robbery, shooting in Uptown

The victim and another man were in a car near Fremont Ave. South and Lagoon Ave. South, police said, when a man got into the backseat and tried to rob them.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said gun violence has claimed another life after a man who was shot on Sunday night died in hospital hours later.

In a press release, police said they went to the area of Bryant Avenue South and Lake Street West just after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Police found a man, believed to be in his late teens, critically injured with a gunshot wound. Officers on scene provided aid, and the man was taken in an ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Officers said the victim died a few hours later.

The victim and another man were in a car in the area of Fremont Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue South, police said, when a man got into the backseat and tried to rob them. A shot was fired, hitting the victim, police said.

The suspect fled, and the car carrying the victim drove to Bryant Avenue and Lake Street to contact police.

The name and age of the victim have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.