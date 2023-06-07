One in custody after man broke into occupied home, hid in basement

Police say they were responding to a report of shots fired on the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue when the man broke into the home.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody after breaking into an occupied home in St. Paul early Wednesday morning, and hiding in the basement while several residents were still inside.

St. Paul Police were called to the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue at around midnight Wednesday morning after reports of shots being fired. As officers were setting up a perimeter, additional shots were heard and an armed man broke into a home in the area.

Police say a family was inside the home when the man broke in. The man went down into the basement, allowing a group of people upstairs to escape. However, the people in the basement hid while the man was down there.

Officials says they remained on the phone with the people in the basement, and at one point, the people inside reported "hearing a possible struggle." St. Paul Police SWAT members then quickly entered the home and took the man into custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene by officers.

Police say no injuries were reported.

