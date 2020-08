The victim's 24-year-old brother was taken into custody.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in St. Paul.

Officers responded to the report of two brothers fighting at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Lower Afton Road.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.