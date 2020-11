Police found the person who had been shot in the leg at around 7:45 p.m. near the Rice Street and Capitol station, police said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Metro Transit police are investigating a shooting after person was shot while on a light rail train in St. Paul Monday night, police said.

The victim was transported to Regions Hospital and was conscious.

There is no one in custody.