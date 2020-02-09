Person injured after stolen car crashed into living room

A New Hope resident was rushed to the hospital after a police pursuit ended in their home.

NEW HOPE, Minn. — A New Hope resident had an unwelcome house guest Tuesday night after the driver of a stolen car crashed into their living room.

Crystal police were pursuing a stolen vehicle just after 10 p.m. when the suspect smashed into a home in the 3200 block of Independence Ave. N. in the City of New Hope.

In a press release, police say the homeowner was struck by the vehicle in their living room, and was taken to the hospital with minor injures. They are expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect, who had multiple felony warrants for auto theft, is in custody.