One injured, suspect at large in Minneapolis shooting

Witnesses said the suspect fled into a nearby building as the victim was found on a sidewalk near West Broadway and Irving Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said one person is in serious condition and a suspect remains at large after a shooting Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at West Broadway and Irving Avenue North around 8:45 a.m. Officers were told the suspected shooter had fled into a nearby building before they arrived on the scene.

Officers found a victim unresponsive on the sidewalk and administered emergency aid before moving the victim to a safe area to be picked up by an ambulance, according to Elder.

Police set up a perimeter and evacuated other people inside for safety. After securing a search warrant, officers were able to enter the building. Using a robotic device from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, police found a man inside an apartment who did not match the description of the suspect. That man later exited the building and was treated for an unrelated previous medical condition, Elder said.

It's unclear if the suspect lived in the building. Elder said police have identified the suspect and investigative teams are working to bring that person into custody.

Elder also said there was a large amount of misinformation circulating as police conducted their hours-long investigation at the scene, including false rumors of the gunshot victim's death and criticisms of officers' investigative approach.