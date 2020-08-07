One killed, 5 others shot in Minneapolis

Police say there were multiple shooting scenes across the city Tuesday night as police beg people to "embrace the sanctity of life."

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple locations, including a park, rang out with gunshots late Tuesday night as Minneapolis marked its 30th homicide of 2020.

One person was fatally shot and five others were wounded, according to a report from Minneapolis Police.

Police say all of the victims were adults, four men and two women.

At one scene in the 2100 block of Emerson Street, police say they arrived just after 11:00 p.m. to find two men with gunshot wounds.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification and multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and screaming.

In a press release, officers say the two men, both in their 20s, were treated by emergency responders on scene and then taken by ambulance to local hospitals. According to police, one of the men died at the hospital. The other man was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

This was the 30th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Just before 5:45 p.m, at East Phillips Park in the 2300 Block 17th Ave. South, police responded to a report of a shooting involving an adult woman. Her condition is unknown, and her name has not been released.

Police say they received the next report of a shooting at 9:53 p.m. After multiple reports of gunshots, police found a man in his mid-20s near 32nd St. East at 2nd Ave. South in Minneapolis. The man was taken to HCMC, and rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown. Minneapolis Police are investigating.

At 11:00 p.m., a woman in her late 20s arrived at HCMC with gunshot wounds, which officials say are non-life threatening. The woman told police she was in a vehicle near 10th Street and Hawthorne near the downtown area. Police say they were able to locate the scene, and are investigating.

Then about 45 minutes later, police say a man came into HCMC with a non-threatening gunshot wound. The man told officers he had been shot "somewhere on the north side", according to a press release. The man's age is unknown.