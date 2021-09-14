Man killed after shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood in north Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred at the 500 block of North 49th Avenue around 8 p.m. Police also say a crash near Lyndale and Interstate 94 is believed to be connected to the shooting. The man killed was the only person inside the vehicle. Police say he suffered multiple injuries, including an apparent gunshot wound.
Authorities say he is the only victim at this time connected to the shooting.
This is the city's 67th homicide this year.
